Fifth Geneva Forum Concludes Successfully

Dharamshala: The Geneva Forum 2023, jointly organised by the Department of Information and International Relations (DIIR) and the Tibet Bureau Geneva, concluded on 27 October 2023.
The concluding session was chaired by Kalon (Minister) Norzin Dolma of the Department of Information and International Relations-CTA and Nicole Su, Director General of the Taipei Cultural and Economic Delegation in Geneva.
Tibetan MP Thupten Gyatso from Europe, Representative Sonam Tsering Frasi of Office of Tibet in London, Representative Rigzin Choedon Genkhang of the Office of Tibet in Brussels, DIIR Additional Secretaries Tenzin Lekshey and Namgyal Tsewang, speakers, Tibet supporters, members of the local Tibetan association, and other attendees participated in the discussions.
The third-panel session on the theme “Development or Neo-Colonization? Tibet and Regions under China” was presided over by Professor Dibyesh Anand, Head of the School of Social Science at the University of Westminster; Dr. Martin Mills, Director of the Scottish Centre for Himalayan Research; and Dr. Gyal Lo, a Tibetan activist and Educational Sociologist.
The speakers of the fourth-panel session on the theme “China’s Global Footprints: Surveillance and Transnational Repression” included Yaqiu Wang, Research Director for China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, Freedom House; Josh Rogin, Foreign Policy Columnist at The Washington Post; and Dr Tenzin Lhadon, Research Fellow at Tibet Policy Institute.
The 5th Geneva Forum was held for two days from 26-27 October 2023.