Fifth Geneva Forum Concludes Successfully

Dharamshala: The Geneva Forum 2023, jointly organised by the Department of Information and International Relations (DIIR) and the Tibet Bureau Geneva, concluded on 27 October 2023.

The concluding session was chaired by Kalon (Minister) Norzin Dolma of the Department of Information and International Relations-CTA and Nicole Su, Director General of the Taipei Cultural and Economic Delegation in Geneva.

Tibetan MP Thupten Gyatso from Europe, Representative Sonam Tsering Frasi of Office of Tibet in London, Representative Rigzin Choedon Genkhang of the Office of Tibet in Brussels, DIIR Additional Secretaries Tenzin Lekshey and Namgyal Tsewang, speakers, Tibet supporters, members of the local Tibetan association, and other attendees participated in the discussions.

During the first session entitled “Human Rights Decline : Regions Under China”, Rushan Abbas, founder and executive director of the nonprofit Campaign for Uyghurs; Dugarjab L. Hotala, Founder & Director of InterMongol Network; Dr. Xiao Qiang, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of China Digital Times; and Tenzin Dawa, Executive Director of Tibetan Centre for Human Rights and Democracy discussed the status of human rights in regions under the PRC rule. The second session entitled “Silencing Voices: China’s Assimilationist Policy and Crackdown on Defenders” was panelled by Benedict Rogers, Co-founder and CEO of Hong Kong Watch; Dr. Emile Dirks, Research Associate at Citizen Lab; and Lhadon Tethong, Director of the Tibet Action Institute.

The third-panel session on the theme “Development or Neo-Colonization? Tibet and Regions under China” was presided over by Professor Dibyesh Anand, Head of the School of Social Science at the University of Westminster; Dr. Martin Mills, Director of the Scottish Centre for Himalayan Research; and Dr. Gyal Lo, a Tibetan activist and Educational Sociologist.

The speakers of the fourth-panel session on the theme “China’s Global Footprints: Surveillance and Transnational Repression” included Yaqiu Wang, Research Director for China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, Freedom House; Josh Rogin, Foreign Policy Columnist at The Washington Post; and Dr Tenzin Lhadon, Research Fellow at Tibet Policy Institute.

The 5th Geneva Forum was held for two days from 26-27 October 2023.